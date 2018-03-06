Bonnie Gay Linkous

March 2, 1951-March 3, 2018

Bonnie Gay Linkous, 67, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 3, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie Hill Linkous and Emmett G. Linkous; sister, Betty L. Quesenberry; and brothers, Ralph D. Linkous and her twin, Donnie R. Linkous.

Her friends are gathering 10- 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services begin at 11. Entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin, Va.

The Linkous family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on March 6, 2018.

