Biggest snowfall of season waits for spring

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It may be just over a week until the official start of spring, but Pulaski County citizens awakened Monday to the biggest snowfall of the winter.

As of 1 p.m., with snow still falling, National Weather Service (NWS) had received reports ranging from four inches of snow in the Draper area to six inches in Dublin.

A NWS spokesman estimated the storm would wind up in Pulaski County around 1:30 p.m. He said the highest snowfall reported was in West Virginia and in the areas of Western Montgomery and Carroll counties.

According to NWS figures at 11:30 a.m., Galax City had 6.5 inches, while Christiansburg had six inches and Blacksburg was only reporting 3.5 inches. Radford had four inches on the ground, as did Mountain Lake in Giles County. Wythe County reported 4.5 inches, compared to 1.5 to three inches in Floyd County. In Roanoke County, Bent Mountain recorded five inches and the Cave Spring area, three.

Lerona in Mercer County, W.Va., had the biggest tally at 11:30, with eight inches. Greenbrier County was reporting five inches.

Despite it being the biggest snow of the winter season, Josh Tolbert, emergency services director for Pulaski County, said early Monday afternoon, “so far it’s been pretty uneventful.”

Traffic was sparse for the morning commute to work, either due to the snow or people forgetting to set their clocks ahead an hour early Sunday.

Tolbert reported a few minor accidents on county roads and a few power outages, “but nothing out of the ordinary.” Winds were forecast to pick up after the snowstorm; however, Tolbert didn’t anticipate a lot of problems.

“I think we’ll see significant melting today and tomorrow,” he said, referring to Monday and Tuesday. “It’s supposed to be cold again Wednesday.”

If it doesn’t melt by then, don’t worry. Temperatures are forecast to return to the 50s and 60s by the weekend. That’s just in time for spring to arrive Tuesday, March 20.

