Betty Williams Capaldini

Betty Williams Capaldini, also known as “Nanny,” passed peacefully into the Eternal Kingdom March 20, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Betty is survived by husband, Pete, to whom she was married for 64 incredible years. They spent the majority of their lives on the shores of beautiful Claytor Lake. While raising her family, Betty was a professional educator, having attained a master’s degree from Radford University and her undergraduate from Concord College. She taught grade school, was an assistant principal at Claremont Elementary and finished her career at Draper Elementary. Betty was the driving force in her family, and her spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Pete; her daughters, Theresa (Lynn) Womack and Sharon (Mark) Oldham; son, James (Martha) Capaldini; grandchildren, Nicole (Brad) Hutchison, Peter (Megan) Womack, Philip (Elizabeth) Womack, Houston (Mina) Oldham, Rachel Oldham, Jesse Capaldini, Braden Capaldini and David Capaldini; great-grandchild, Xander Hutchison, and sister, Mildred Pat Chandler.

Visitation is Saturday, March 24, 3 p.m., at St. Edwards Catholic Church, N. Washington Ave. in Pulaski, Va., with Mass at 4 p.m., followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Feeding America of Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Road, Salem VA 24153.

The Capaldini family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

