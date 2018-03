Betty Farris Carver

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Betty Farris Carver, 67, of Woodstock, Ga., formerly of Newbern, Va., died Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Arrangements are pending at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2018.

