Ava Louise Costigan Normandin

Ava Louise Costigan Normandin, (known by her family as Toodles), 72, of Jonesborough, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 26, 2018. She was surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born in Radford, Va., Oct. 18, 1945, and was a native of Dublin, Va. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Ara Correll Costigan and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Mathis and Betty Clements, and by a brother, Sonny Costigan.

Ava grew up in Radford and attended Radford High School. She retired from Inland Motors in Radford, Va. She missed her work family very much. She loved to travel, especially the sister trips and read her Danielle Steele novels. Her love was spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was loved by all; and she never met a stranger.

Surviving are her loving husband of 28 years, David J. Normandin Sr., Joneborough, Tenn.; son and daughter-in-law, Gerald ‘Jerry’ F. Danner Jr. and Charleen, Dublin, Va.; daughter & son-in-law, Teresa Danner Branch and Frank, of Telford, Tenn.; step-daughters and husbands, Teresa Flemings and Richard, Bristol, Va., and Michelle Normandin Lawson and Robert, of Austinville, Va.; step-son, David “DJ” Normandin Jr. of Wytheville, Va.; grandchildren, Dylan and Evan Danner, Andrew Branch, Wendy Cox, Robin Stoots, Casey Blankenship, Emily Cook and Danielle Chandler; several great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Arnett and Randy, Richmond, Va. and Peggy McPeak, Radford, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Carl Costigan and Patty, Richmond, Va.; special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Monday, April 2, noon, from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Russell Gordon officiating. Visitation is at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. A graveside service follows at 1 p.m. in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

