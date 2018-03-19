Argument leads to multiple charges

A verbal argument in Snowville Wednesday led to the accidental discharge of a firearm and the arrest of a Pulaski man on multiple charges.

Jeffrey Taylor Duke, 41, was arrested after Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic related situation, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell. Duke allegedly brandished a firearm, which “inadvertently discharged” inside a residence, after he became involved in an argument with a male and female there.

