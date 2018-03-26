Are you ready to rumble? Live MMA action coming to PCHS gym

By DAVID GRAVELY

It’s on!

For the first time possibly in history, there will be a live MMA event at Pulaski County High School April 7. On top of that, it will include at least four faces that are very familiar to Pulaski County and many more from the surrounding county.

“We’re very excited to be coming to Pulaski County and helping raise funds for a very valuable cause,” Kimberly Ring, President and CEO of Titans of the Cage said. “It is our privilege to showcase our local talent. We pride ourselves on hosting events that are structured, well-organized and represent the sport with the highest level of respect and sportsmanship. Our events are family friendly and children of all ages are welcome. The athletes competing have trained hard and we look forward to putting on a great show.”

The events is sponsored by and will be a fundraiser for the Pulaski County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.

Ring is not only the President and CEO of Titans of the Cage, but she also comes from a family of professional martial artists. She is a sixth degree black belt who has been active in martial arts for 38 years. As a professional kick boxer, she was ranked in the top 15 female fighters in the world.

The lineup will feature male and female fights throughout the night, as well as a teen kickboxing expo bout, two youth grappling bouts in the “Tiny Titans” martial arts program at Ring-Combat Sports in Wytheville.

One of the headliners for the event will be C.J. Burleson of Pulaski, who will face Demetrius Dye of Halifax for the TOC Cruiserweight Championship belt. Burleson was a standout football player for the Cougar football program.

Tiffani Underwood, also of Pulaski, will take on Anne Okes of Flat Top, West Virginia. Jody Pyles, pastor of the Connection Church in Newbern, will face Austin Cox of Lebanon in a middleweight bout. Christopher Oliver of Pulaski will face off with Christopher Spencer of Wytheville.

There will be approximately 20 adult fights on the card, along with the other events, and all fights are sanctioned and overseen by the United Combat Arts sanctioning body and DPOR or Richmond.

In addition to the fight for the Cruiserweight belt, ___ other belts will be on the line. The main event of the night will feature Antwon Curtis of Roanoke taking on Christian Bradberry of Knoxville, Tennessee and formerly of Wytheville.

Current TOC Bantamweight Champion Ray Ray Holston of Ring-Combat Sports in Wytheville will put his belt on the line against A.J. Sanchez of Chicago. TOC Lightweight Champion K.C. Cockran of Hybrid Martial Arts in Princeton will face Dylan Smith of Elite Grappling of Lebanon to decide that title. Jeromy Mitchell of Advantage Martial Arts in Princeton will defend his Bantamweight Championship against Doug Williams of Ring-Combat Sports. Finally, Joey DeSanto of Indiana will put his Welterweight Championship on the line against Brandon Williams of Greensboro.

Other matches will include fighters from Wytheville, Norfolk, Hillsville, Austinville, Roanoke, Halifax, Big Stone Gap, Knoxville, Martinsville, Fort Chiswell and Greensboro.

A prefight weigh-in event will be held Friday, April 6. Tickets are available online at www.titansofthecage.com, from select fighters or at the door. Doors open at the PCHS gym at 5 p.m. April 7, with fights beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

