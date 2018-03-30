April showers, but not as much as you may think

By WILLIAM PAINE
william.paine@southwesttimes.com
Weather has been a consistent topic of conversation this year. January was bitterly cold. February was freakishly warm and March has been snowy, with well over a foot falling on Pulaski County just last week.
Thursday began with a winter weather advisory issued for Saturday but now the weekend forecast calls for little chance of rain with temperatures in the 50s. As a weatherman once said, ‘Unusual weather in March is not Unusual.’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login