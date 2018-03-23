APCo preparing for potential power outages from snowstorm

CHARLESTON, W.Va., – Appalachian Power crews are preparing for potential power outages as a storm packing wet and heavy snow is set to hit its Virginia and West Virginia service areas this weekend.

The expected track of the storm indicates snowfall across much of the company’s service area. In some areas snowfall could be heavy, wet and deep enough to damage trees. Broken limbs and trees falling from outside rights-of-way can cause power outages.

As the weather system moves closer and forecasts are refined, the storm’s impact will become clearer.

As with similar weather systems over the past couple of weeks, Appalachian Power is securing additional workers in advance of the storm. Line workers and contractors from across the company’s three-state service area are packed and ready to travel from unaffected areas to areas with power outages.

Some of these crews will move Saturday morning into areas where damage is expected. Appalachian Power has also secured commitments from workers outside the company’s service area, should their help be needed.

Customers who do not have power may check for an updated restoration time and other information by:

Going to the outage map at www.AppalachianPower.com/outagemap

Downloading the AEP mobile app in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store.

Signing up for outage alerts at www.appalachianpower.com/account/alerts/

Calling the Appalachian Power customer center at 1-800-956-4237

Customers also can prepare for the storm by assembling an emergency kit with flashlights and fresh batteries; candles, matches, or lighters; water for drinking and cooking; canned goods and a manual can opener, and other supplies. A mobile cell phone charger also is useful. In outages during very cold weather, customers can assist restoration efforts by keeping electric heating systems and water heaters turned off until several minutes after power is restored.

