Wanda Moye McManama

Wanda Moye McManama, age 69, of Dublin, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital–Pulaski.

She was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Princeton, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Edith Snow Moye and Orley Velmer Moye. Wanda was a long-time employee of Lowes in Fairlawn, in the lumber department.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Anthony Liam Bowden. She is survived by her son, Mark Harrison and his wife, Karin, of Moseley, Va.; daughter, Beth Harrison of Dublin, Va.; brother, Jr. Moye and his girlfriend, Deanna Marshall, of Draper, Va.; niece, Anna Moye; four grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Visiting is Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Interment is in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 540-980-1700.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2018.

Comments

comments