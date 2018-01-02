Two charged in burglary, assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two Pulaski residents have been charged in connection with an alleged burglary and assault at a Southeast Pulaski residence Dec. 23.

Pulaski Police Department responded to a reported fight and breaking and entering at the First St. S.E. residence around 10:43 p.m. Officer Megan Jennings said multiple victims and witnesses told police individuals broke into the residence and assaulted occupants of the home.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2018.

Comments

comments