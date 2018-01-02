Two charged in burglary, assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Two Pulaski residents have been charged in connection with an alleged burglary and assault at a Southeast Pulaski residence Dec. 23.
Pulaski Police Department responded to a reported fight and breaking and entering at the First St. S.E. residence around 10:43 p.m. Officer Megan Jennings said multiple victims and witnesses told police individuals broke into the residence and assaulted occupants of the home.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login