Ronnie Darnell Cole

Ronnie Darnell Cole, age 64, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 in LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born April 24, 1953, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Oakley Harold Cole and Catherine Spence Cole.

His two sons, Gregory Darnell Cole and Jeffrey Shawn Cole; brother, Harold Cole; and sister, Elizabeth Spence, also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had been employed many years at Jefferson Mills and Bondcote.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa “Missy” and Joe Mooney of Pulaski, Va.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Emily “Tiny” Rupe and husband, Tom, of Pulaski, Va. and Glennis Cregger of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Gary Cole and wife, Della, of Pulaski, Va.; sister-in-law, Shelby Cole of Pulaski, Va.; brother-in-law, Elwood Spence of Manassas, Va., and friend and caregiver, Leann Edwards of Austinville, Va.

Funeral services are Sunday, 2 p.m., Jan. 7, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Visitation is Sunday, one hour before service time.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

