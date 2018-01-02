Robert Dean Cook Sr.

Robert D. (“Bob”) Cook Sr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the age of 74. He was born April 08, 1943, in Marion Va.

Bob attended high school in Bel Air, Md. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving four years. Bob had a long and respectable career, retiring from the Department of Defense. He was also a licensed electrician and contractor. Bob enjoyed doing projects with his children, friends and grandchildren.

“Whatsoever” his hands found to do, he did it with excellence — or he didn’t do it at all. Bob had a natural curiosity and loved to travel, visiting new places. He lived with a spirit of adventure, a strong sense of compassion, a heart for giving, and a love for the beach. Bob also cherished time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles McKinley Cook and Blanche Sexton Cook, and brothers, Jim Cook and Otis “Ode” Cook.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Felts Cook; daughter, Tina Cook and husband Brack Stovall (Reanna Wall, Atticus Stovall, Queena Stovall); daughter, Debra Ferrell and husband Jun-Jun (Christopher and Melissa Weddle, Adria and Cameron Gray, Ariel Weddle); son, Robert D. Cook Jr. (Ryan Cook, Shellie Cook); Tracie Cook; step-children, Vickie Tate (Ashley Godwin, Kelsey and Brandon Hamlin) and James Tate; nine great-grandchildren, and two “adopted” grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings, Violet “Sis” Johnson, Al and Joyce Cook, Thomas and Shirley Cook, Dot Gentry, Bruce and Lisa Cook, Millie and Charlie Cooper, and Joan and John Farmer; special friends, Emmett Peake and Shirley Cook, Dale and Sandy Powers, and many others.

A memorial service is being held at Dublin Christian Church, 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin, Va., at 2 p.m. Jan. 3, 2018. The family is greeting friends and relatives 1-2 p.m. at the church. Military interment follows at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va., at 3 p.m.

Seagle Funeral Home is managing arrangements. Condolences can be posted in an online guestbook at www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

