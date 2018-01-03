Road rage suspected in teen stabbing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County authorities are seeking suspects in the New Year’s Day stabbing of a teenager as the result of possible road rage.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Wright said a witness described the suspect vehicle as a burgundy Honda CRV bearing scenic, Mountain to Seashore, Virginia license plates. However, a specific license plate number isn’t available.

The 17-year-old male stabbing victim was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after authorities responded to Radford Travel Center on Tyler Road in Christiansburg just before 2 p.m. Monday.

According to Wright, the suspect vehicle had a pink car seat installed in the middle of the back seat. The driver, wearing a gray hoodie, was described as a white female with dark hair. The Honda’s passenger and possible stabbing suspect is a heavy-set black male with a thin mustache. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black track pants with white stripes on each leg.

Anyone having information on the suspect vehicle, driver and/or passenger is asked to call Montgomery sheriff’s office at 540-382-4343 or Lt. David M. Light at 540-382-6915, ext. 44422.

