Rebecca ‘Pud’ Anderson Brillheart

Rebecca “Pud” Anderson Brillheart, 100, of Dublin, Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Dublin, Va. Sept. 23, 1917, and was the daughter of the late Olin Price Anderson Sr. and Marion Asbury Cecil Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Andrew Brillheart Sr., and by her brothers, Olin P. Anderson Jr. and Richard Preston Anderson.

Mrs. Brillheart was a 1934 graduate of Dublin High School and graduated from Johnson City Business School in 1935. During her years of employment she worked for the City of Johnson City (Tenn.), Virginia Oak Flooring and Bank of Dublin (now BB&T), from which she retired in 1982. She was the oldest member of Dublin United Methodist Church.

Surviving are children and spouses, Glenn A. Brillheart Jr. and Linda Brillheart, Peggy A. Burchett, Richard L. Brillheart and Vickie Brillheart, and Nancy J. Goble and Wiley Goble; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven seven step-great-grandchildren; two cousins and one niece.

A memorial service is being held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2:30 p.m., at Dublin United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Don Hanshew officiating. Visitation is at the church, where the family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour. Mrs. Brillheart’s cremains are being interred in Dublin Cemetery. The family is meeting at the home of Glenn and Linda Brillheart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dublin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 577, Dublin, Va. 24084.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

