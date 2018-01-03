Randall Wayne Hall

Randall Wayne Hall, 65, of Shiloh, Va., ended his earthly journey at trails end Dec. 28, 2017. He was greeted by his Lord who was accompanied by loved ones waiting for him.

A 1971 graduate of Pulaski High School, Randall received an associate’s degree from NRCC. He was employed by AT&T and Volvo. Randall served his country in the U.S. Navy, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW and was an active member of First Church of the Brethren, Pulaski, Va.

Randall was preceded in death by his father, William “Earl” Hall; mother, Alma Broyles Hall; brother, Kenneth Edward Hall; sister, Eva Carol Hall Brockmeyer, and brother-in-law, Michael Cooley. He is survived by two sisters, Joy Elaine Hall Cooley and Sheila Lynn Hall Felts (Walter “Buddy”); brother-in-law, Walter “Wally” Brockmeyer, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Randall was devoted to his family.

Funeral Service is Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m., at First Church of the Brethren, Pulaski, Va., Pastor Frank Peters officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. at the church. A military service is being held Thursday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church of the Brethren, Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

