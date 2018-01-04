One killed, seven charged in Giles

Staff Report

NARROWS — An apparent botched home invasion in Giles County early Wednesday resulted in a man’s death and charges filed against seven other people.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at Bank of Peterstown in Narrows, according to a department press release. Upon arrival, authorities learned the men had been transported to the bank from the shooting scene on Stockpen Mountain Road.

Dakota Ryan Bailey, 20, of Narrows was pronounced dead at the scene, while David Joseph Cecil, 47, of Narrows was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A hospital spokesman was unable to provide information on Cecil’s condition late Wednesday afternoon.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2018.

Comments

comments