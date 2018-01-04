Motorist accused of attempted murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Authorities allege a Pulaski man, in a fit of road rage, shot an arrow into the body of a fellow motorist’s truck Wednesday.

Jeffrey Porterfield was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck south on Route 11 in the vicinity of Calfee Park when a gold-colored sedan got behind the truck, Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell said. The car allegedly tailgated the truck up the mountain and toward Draper on Wysor Road.

When the two-lane road expanded to four lanes, Worrell said, “the road rage incident continued and the driver of the gold sedan threw an object striking the truck.”

The investigation revealed an arrow shot from a crossbow was embedded in the truck body. As a result of the probe, Glen McNeal Grubb, 23, of Pulaski, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting a missile at an occupied vehicle and two counts of child endangerment.

Police said the children were in Grubb’s vehicle when the approximately 8 p.m. incident occurred.

Worrell expressed gratitude toward Pulaski Police Department and Virginia Department of Social Services for assisting in the case. Grubb is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

January 4, 2018.

