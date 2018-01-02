Miss PCHS takes ‘caring’ to new a level

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Miss Pulaski County High School, Leah Lowe, has always been interested in providing care for people, but this Christmas and New Year’s holiday the nursing assistant decided to take caring to a whole new level.

Lowe, who admits to having a particular soft spot for seniors, has worked as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin since she was 16 years old.

“I’m with the residents every day, so I see what they have and don’t have,” she said Wednesday — her 18th birthday. “Christmas is a hard time for people.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2018.

Comments

comments