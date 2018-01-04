Matney enjoys seeing students learn

Pulaski County High School teacher Sarah Matney isn’t originally from Virginia, but she has spent the past 10 years making it home.

“I’m originally from Louisiana,” Matney said. “I was born and raised there for 20 years. After high school I attended Louisiana Tech for one year and then transferred to Radford University. After graduation I worked in the Carroll County School System before landing here.”

Matney, who lives in Pulaski with her husband Ross and their two children, teaches tenth grade physical education and drivers education. She also provides behind the wheel instruction for students.

“One of the things I love about the Pulaski County School System is that the teachers here care about students, no matter what their background is. We try to help them succeed the best we can,” she said. “Any time anyone asks me why I became a teacher, my answer is always the same. I went into this to help our youth. With school I feel it’s not always about the students learning, especially in a geographical area like ours. It’s about the students coming to a place and learning from someone who truly cares and wants to help him or her succeed. It’s always a good thing to learn more things in life and to know different aspects of different subjects, but the take away for kids each day should be that they can make something of themselves and that someone out there cares about them. Sadly, not all students have that outside of school.”

“The best part of teaching, for me at least, is when I can look at a student and se that they are really getting it,” she continued. “Also, when a student comes back and tells you stories related to the topics discussed in the classroom, you know they were listening and paying attention. Any time I can make a student smile because they are enjoying learning, I love it.”

Other than writing poetry, working out and getting massages, Matney also grew up on horses.

“I rode horses from a very young age until I was 16 or so,” she said. “I did barrel racing and other horse related competitions for several years.”

Matney says she enjoys some of the comments her students make.

“Obviously when they say I’m their favorite teacher it’s great,” she said. “Sometimes they comment on my class, saying they like it because I make it fun and not boring. Sometimes they complement my outfits. I wasn’t sure what ‘lit’ was until a student told me my outfits were always lit.”

Matney feels like a good teacher can not only teach her students, but also present it in a way to keep things enjoyable.

“I want to help give our students a reason to succeed in life,” she said. “Sadly, we have some students who don’t have that drive yet. By being a good teacher, caring about the students and being there to listen if needed, we can help them have a better future. We want them to keep coming back for more and for them to continue the learning process.”

