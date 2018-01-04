Man charged, teen stable in stabbing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — The teenage victim of an apparent road rage-induced stabbing Monday is expected to survive, police say.

Meanwhile, tips received from the public enabled Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to arrest a Radford man Tuesday afternoon in connection with the incident.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Wright said Terence Allen Sayles, 36, is being held without bond in Montgomery County Jail on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

Sayles is alleged to have stabbed the juvenile at Radford Travel Center on Tyler Road just before 2 p.m. New Year’s Day. The juvenile was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital, where he was in stable condition, according to Wright.

Authorities released descriptions of the suspect vehicle and occupants in hopes the public would help with identifications. Public tips led them to arrest Sayles.

