Man charged in attempted robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Christiansburg man is being held without bond at Montgomery County Jail for allegedly trying to rob a restaurant New Year’s Eve.

Gary Ray Bishop, 36, was arrested without incident at his residence following the 6:10 p.m. incident at Long John Silvers on Roanoke Street, according to Christiansburg Police Department. Bishop is charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A masked man allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from two employees, but left without getting any money. No other details were released.

No one was injured during the incident.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2018.

Comments

comments