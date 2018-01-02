Historic Fairlawn drive-in reopens for business

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Sheena Viers’ earliest memories of Hank’s Drive-in took the form of ham and fries each Friday at his Plum Creek location.

Hank Kesterson, her maternal uncle, opened the drive-in in 1969, just a few years before he moved it to Fairlawn, next to the busy Route 11 thoroughfare, between Route 114 and Radford, where restaurants have come and gone for decades.

But Hank’s never left – and, three weeks ago, the newly remodeled Fairlawn staple reopened for business after closing down in October 2016 for a year’s worth of updates.

Sheena says that, in all its years in Fairlawn, the historic drive-in never really closed.

“Anytime he wasn’t running it I was running it. When he had his heart attack I ran it for an entire year until he was able to come back.”

Hank, who experienced the heart attack five years ago and will turn 89 next year, is impressed by the newly remodeled drive-in.

“He says it’s the prettiest place on the block,” Sheena shares.

The colorful red, white and blue paint job proudly pays tribute to the legendary drive-in’s owner with his name boldly celebrated in burgundy above the refurbished storefront.

But Hank has told Sheena he doesn’t feel worthy of having his name above the drive-in’s attractive new facade.

“But he’s definitely worthy,” she adds. “He built this business and its reputation, and he deserves every bit of the credit. The only thing hate is that I don’t have time to go get him and bring him over here every day.”

But that may be for the best. “He used to stand here all day and do everything” Sheena says.

Indeed, Hank once ran everything at the restaurant, from the grill to the tables to the cash register.

Sheena and her husband Brent live on Belspring Road in Fairlawn. Hank lives in Parrott. Brent has spent the last year renovating the restaurant, in addition to working a full-time job.

Sheena says she knows many people were unhappy about it being closed for so long, but Brent’s regular work schedule often left him working weekends and sometimes until 2 in the mornings.

As for Sheena, she spent much of the summer in the hospital. Her granddaughter was born premature and, in the long run, didn’t survive.

“But she definitely had a purpose,” Sheena adds.

However, her decision to reopen Hank’s remained unchanged.

“I just couldn’t imagine this never being Hank’s drive in,” she explains.

The renovation was a complete makeover, too.

“We took out everything down to the cinderblock, except for the sink. Everything else, including the roof, is brand-new.”

The restaurant even seats more inside now. It was once full at eight but now holds 12.

The renovated drive-in has brought back its faithful patrons – and then some. The newly repaved parking lot has customers parked three cars deep waiting for a car hop to take their orders.

So, at least for now, it’s busier than ever.

“If you pull in the lot and you’re not waited on right away, please blow your horn or flash your lights,” Sheena asks customers. “It gets hectic sometimes.”

She points out that some are unaware that the restaurant is a drive-in and always has been. As a result, many people come inside the restaurant who don’t know they can be served outside by a carhop.

Although Sheena has remained faithful to her uncle’s menu, she’s also made a few additions, including fried mushrooms, fried pickles, and such new hamburger toppings as bacon. She’s also added a ribeye steak sandwich and dinner.

Her homemade chili, which is usually prepared every two days, is so popular that a customer last week asked for hot dogs with nothing but chili.

Between cooks and carhops, approximately seven people work on Hank’s busiest days. One of the employees includes Sheena’s ex-husband, Larry Thomas.

In addition to husband Brent, she says her sisters and nephews have also helped.

“I’m really thankful for everyone who has helped. I feel blessed,” she adds.

The restaurant is open every day but Sunday.

“We’re always closed on Sunday,” Sheens says. “That’s the Lord ’s Day, and without Him we would have nothing.”

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2018.

Comments

comments