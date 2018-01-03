Frigid temps bust Dublin water pipes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dublin utility workers stayed busy Tuesday repairing water pipe breaks caused by the frigid temperatures.

“Apparently, the cold has pushed far enough into the ground now to start freezing the pipes,” Town Manager Tye Kirkner said Tuesday afternoon. Three breaks were being repaired Tuesday.

The first, on Pifer Street, was already under repair at 11:30 a.m., and a break on Dunlap Road was next on the schedule. A line break in Dublin Industrial Park, adjacent to town hall, had to be repaired as well.

Repairing waterline breaks is “fairly common” in Dublin and Pulaski. Fortunately, Pulaski appeared to have been spared any breaks through Tuesday afternoon, according to Town Manager Shawn Utt.

Kirkner, who took over as town manager about a month ago, said he is still learning about water line breaks and other matters he was not well versed on before.

“They tell me it’s the same when it’s hot, too,” he said, referring to factors that lead to breaking water lines. “Anytime you get expansion and contraction in the ground, it’s not a good thing.”

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2018.

Comments

comments