Evelyn Frances Dutton

Evelyn Frances Dutton, age 84, went home to be with the Lord December 24, 2017.

She was born June 19, 1933, in Pulaski, Va. She graduated from Pulaski High School and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski, Va. She was a resident of Florida for many years.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Steven Kitson of Marietta, Ga.; her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas Jerry and Betty Dickerson of Salem, Va.; her grandson, Scott Kitson of New York, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Nannie Dutton, as well as six brothers and sisters.

A funeral service is being held at Bower Funeral Chapel in Pulaski, Va. Jan. 6, 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m. Burial is at Newbern Cemetery in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Red Cross.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2018.

