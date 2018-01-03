Ella Mae Ratcliffe Cales Ayers

Ella Mae Ratcliffe Cales Ayers, age 81, of Draper, Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. She was born in Radford, Va. Nov. 26, 1936, the daughter of the late Charles Ratcliffe and Jesse Newby Ratcliffe.

She is survived by her husband, Oscar “Sonny” Ayers of Draper, Va.; one son and partner, James Cales Jr. and Jackie Haley of Christiansburg, Va.; daughters, Patricia Martin and husband, Billy of Radford, Va., Donna Cales of Fairlawn, Va. and Linda Cales of Conover, N.C.; stepson and daughter-in-law, Barry and Pat Ayers of Wytheville, Va.; step-daughter, Cathy Booth of Pulaski, Va.; special friend, Ellen Beasley; and seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services are Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m., at Barnett Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Ayers officiating. Interment is Friday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. The family is receiving friends 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Ayers family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

