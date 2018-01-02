DUI charged in pole collision

A Pulaski woman was charged with a first offense of intoxicated driving in connection with a wreck that broke a utility pole on East Main Street Christmas Eve.

Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings said a Chevrolet pickup truck struck the American Electric Power Pole, east of Walnut Avenue, around 9:37 a.m. The driver was not at the scene when authorities arrived.

Jennings said the driver was identified as Sherry Lynn Forester, 46. Forester was located away from the scene and had no injuries, police said.

Forester was transported to New River Valley Regional Jail, but no longer is listed as an inmate there.

