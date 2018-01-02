Draper park funds still needed

There are only a few days left in 2017 to make charitable donations to Draper’s first community park.

Those who wish to contribute to the park, where the former Draper High and primary school once stood, are invited to join those who have already contributed money needed to complete the park’s pavilion and restrooms.

“The park is well underway with the basketball court, paved parking lot and sidewalks completed,” says Carol Smith, president of Draper Community Park’s board of directors.

