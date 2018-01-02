County pondering decal issue

By Brooke J. Wood

Is a county decal for automobiles necessary? That’s the question under consideration by Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Noting that state inspection stickers are moving to the driver’s side of the windshield beginning Jan. 1, County Treasurer Melinda Worrell asked supervisors at their December meeting if they want to continue providing decals.

Either way, she pointed out, the county will still collect the fees.

“If we do keep our decal, then I’m going to have to buy a whole new brand,” she said. She said she buys about 5,000 a year, but if the county chooses to keep the decal “we’re going to buy about 22,000 in the first year.”

