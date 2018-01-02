Claytor extends deadline for tree donations

Staff Report

Due to the number of Christmas tree donations expected, Claytor Lake State Park has extended the deadline for dropping off live trees to be used for fish habitats.

Initially, the deadline for the annual “Christmas of the Fishes” project was Jan. 10, but Chief Ranger Ryan Stubblebine announced Wednesday trees will be accepted until Jan. 19 this year. The trees are incorporated into reef structures in the lake to enhance habitats for game fish.

Donated trees are being accepted at the marina parking lot inside the state park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin.

In order to be accepted, lights, tinsel and other decorations must be removed from the tree. Artificial trees cannot be accepted. Donors are asked to follow tree-tagging directions at the drop-off site in order to have proof of donation and receive a free parking pass.

Park admission is free for those dropping off a tree.

The trees will be placed in the lake Jan. 10 and Jan. 19. Those interested in volunteering to help can sign up at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0844afa72baafa7-xmas. Sponsors ask that no children be included.

Project sponsors are Claytor Lake State Park, Friends of Claytor Lake, American Electric Power, Chandler Concrete Products and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Sport Fish Restoration funds assisted with funding.

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2018.

Comments

comments