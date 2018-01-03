Charlie Bascum Stephens

Charlie Bascum Stephens, 100, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center. He was born June 11, 1917 at White Gate, Va., son of the late James and Fanny Stanley Stephens.

Charlie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic during World War II.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Stephens and Jim Stephens, and sister, Ruby James Sifford.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Allan Jackson Stephens; his daughter, Patricia Lane Stephens; four grandchildren, and a special cousin, Allen and LouAnn Branham.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2 p.m., at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., with the Rev. Lynn Garrison officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home 1-2 p.m. Mr. Stephens was cremated and laid to rest at Stinson Cemetery, White Gate, Va., at a later date.

The Stephens family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

