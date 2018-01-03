C. Ramon Griffith

C. Ramon Griffith, age 40, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital- Pulaski.

Born Jan. 2, 1977, in Salem, Va., he was the son of Donald Whitaker and Carolyn “Scout” Griffith Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife, Dayna S. Griffith of Pulaski, Va.; parents, Donald and Carolyn “Scout” Griffith Whitaker of Pulaski, Va.; children, Dakota Kain Griffith, Kayli “Jade” Griffith, Ayla Grace Griffith and Rayna Danyelle Griffith; grandfather, Bill Griffith of Giles County, Va.; sisters, Ramona Whitaker of Narrows, Va., Linda (Tommy) Farris of Pulaski, Va. and Tammy Whitaker of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Melvin Whitaker of Dublin, Va.; niece and nephew, Jazzmine Powell and Kenneth Whitaker; several aunts and uncles; very special friend, Jamie Blevins, and in-laws, Jo Ann and Wayne Harrell of Draper, Va.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, with the Revs. Dale Akers and Charles McPeak officiating. Interment will follow at Hufford Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2018.

