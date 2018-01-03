Bike sculpture Radford’s latest art

RADFORD — Motorists entering Radford City on Memorial Bridge will be greeted by the city’s latest piece of public cart — a colorful nine-foot-tall sculpture sure to draw the attention bike enthusiasts.

Sculptor Tom Wilkerson donated the sculpture, entitled “Flying High,” to the city’s Public Art program. He said the five bikes used to create the sculpture “embrace the ageless excitement of epic journeys through bicycling.”

“Whether it’s a small child’s first trip around the block, an adult’s several day trek along Bicycle Route 76, or anywhere in-between, the anticipation, energy expense, movement and wind in the face feeling, create memories for a lifetime,” Wilkerson added.

Deborah Cooney, Radford tourism director, says the sculpture is “especially fitting for us as we host Bike Virginia’s 31st tour this summer.”

“Ride the River,” scheduled June 22-27, also is being co-hosted by Claytor Lake. Bike Virginia held a tour through Pulaski and parts of Pulaski County in 2011.

A retired associate vice president from Virginia Tech, Wilkerson is well-known in the region for his art installations, photography and abstract impressionist paintings. Several of his “door” works are on display on the Glencoe Mansion grounds.

The public art program was launched two years ago in Cultural Heritage Park with the unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Mary Draper Ingles. Cooney said the program “took off” after Radford sponsored its first juried exhibition, which drew 18 submissions from five states.

Grants from Virginia Commission for the Arts and National Endowment for the Arts made the exhibition possible. The program is a joint venture of Radford Heritage Foundation and Tourism Advisory Commission.

Other public art on display was contributed by artists Charlie Brouwer, Dorothy Gillespie and Bob Doster.

January 3, 2018.

