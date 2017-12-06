“Wreath Laying Day” set for Saturday

Families of veterans and volunteers invite the public to join them Saturday at 1 p.m. in laying 855 wreaths on gravesites of military veterans who served the United States and are now interred at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The wreaths are made of live interlocking branches in a tradition dating back to third century B.C.E. Greece. They symbolize strength and victory. The most important symbol, eternal life, is upheld with the tradition of replacing the live wreaths each and every year.

This year’s ceremony includes guest speaker, retired Col. Dallas Cox; master of ceremonies, retired Col. Rick Littleton; Dublin Mayor Benny Skeens; and Father Wade Miller of St. Phillips Anglican Church in Blacksburg.

December 6, 2017

