Worrell enjoys making positive impact on students

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Riverlawn Elementary School second-grade teacher Samantha Worrell knows how to “whip.” She also knows how to “nae-nae.”

“One of my former students told me that one day after an indoor recess,” Worrell said with a laugh. “He also told me that made me ‘like, awesome,’ which made it one of my favorite comments ever.”

Outside of having some fancy dance moves, the Dublin native has been busy teaching in Pulaski County School System for 10 years.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Pulaski County,” she said. “I attended New River Community College and then transferred to Radford University. Since becoming a teacher I have acquired a TESOL Certificate (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), which has helped when working with students within my classroom who have various language backgrounds other than English.”

As a teacher, Worrell has a very clear idea of what she hopes to accomplish each semester.

“My mission and philosophy as a teacher is to promote positive learning daily,” she said. “I want to find the spark that encourages my students’ enthusiasm for learning, and to provide a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

“A good teacher is someone who goes above and beyond what is asked of them to teach children. We spend countless hours outside of school working on activities and lessons to teach our students. A good teacher truly loves their job and comes to work each day eager and ready to teach our students,” she said.

“You know you have a good teacher when they continue to follow your child and their success, even when they have moved on. Every year since I began teaching, I start out the school year by letting my students know that once they become one of my students, then they become one of my kids forever!,” she added.

She says the best part of teaching is the knowledge she gets to come to work each and every day doing what she loves. “I love that I am helping to shape my students into the best they can be and to teach them to reach for the stars! The best part of every school day is when I meet each of my students at the classroom door to say, ‘Good Morning!,’” she said.

Worrell believes Pulaski County and the Pulaski County School System are very special places to be.

“Pulaski County Schools have wonderful teachers who truly have accepted our mission of wanting our students to succeed once they become adults,” she said. “Our students are so capable of becoming successful adults who are going to go out into the world and do great things!”

In her free time, Worrell enjoys spending time with nieces Scarlett, Alivia and Madison, and nephew, Christopher. Her favorite way to relax is cooking and listening to music.

“If I weren’t a teacher, I would be a child life specialist,” she says, explaining the specialists work as pediatric health care professionals helping children and families cope with the challenges of hospitalization, illness and disability.

Her love of children is evident.

“If I were able to give Pulaski County students a gift, it would be the gift of knowing they are important, they matter, and that they deserve everything positive this world has to offer,” she said. “I would want them to get the quality education they deserve that is going to set them apart from others when they go out into the world and become adults.”

“Each student needs to know every day in the classroom is a gift that is going to help them as an adult to achieve the goals and dreams they have if they keep a positive attitude and work hard,” she said.

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2017.

Comments

