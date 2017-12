Woman exchanges drug court for jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin woman sanctioned by Pulaski County Drug Court within two months of entering the program will serve six months in jail.

Lindsay Jo Williams, 21, voluntarily withdrew from drug court Dec. 7. Attorney Cynthia Dodge said Williams left the program after having several positive drug tests and being removed from an inpatient drug treatment facility for “smuggling contraband” into the facility.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

