Woman accused of computer trespass

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 28-year-old Pulaski woman is facing a felony and three misdemeanors for allegedly using a neighbor’s computer for what police termed “fraudulent activity.”

Terri Jo Edwards is charged with felony computer invasion and misdemeanor counts of computer trespass, obtain money by false pretense and use of a computer network without authority, according to Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2017.

