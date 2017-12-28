Wolves continue to bring home hardware

By DAVID GRAVELY

ROANOKE – The Pulaski Wolves seventh grade AAU basketball team continues to prove that they are one of the more dominant girls AAU squads in the area. Recently they brought home another tournament championship, this time finishing with a 4-0 record at the Spectrum Sports Academy in Roanoke.

In the first game of the tournament, the Wolves faced off with a solid team from Carroll County squad. By the final buzzer, the Wolves earned a hard-fought 32-30 victory.

Paige Huff led the way for Pulaski with 12 points. Keslyn Secrist backed her up with eight points. Brook Goble scored six points, Tori Vest added four and Jaden Lawson wrapped up the scoring with two points.

Game two found the Wolves overmatching their opponents from Narrows, 46-15.

Secrist led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Lawson was good for 14 points, Huff added nine, Andi Ratcliff scored two and Brook Goble scored one point.

Game three was a rematch with Carroll County. The Wolves fought their way to another tough win, this time by a final score of 35-32.

Lawson and Secrist led the way for Pulaski with 10 points each. Tori Vest added eight points, Brook Goble scored four and Huff kicked in three for the win.

With the win the Wolves moved on to the championship game against the Botetourt Outlaws. Pulaski won the title with a final score of 45-31.

Secrist again led the way for Pulaski with 19 points. Brook Goble added nine points, Lawson scored seven and Huff and Vest added four points each. Hailey Whitt added the final two points.

With the win the seventh grade Wolves now has an overall record of 60 wins and 20 losses. They have played in tournaments in Greensboro and Mount Airy, North Carolina, Kingsport, Tennessee and at the Spectrum Sports Academy, among others.

The Wolves also have an eighth grade squad, which has a record of 84 wins and 14 losses.

To judge the impact of the Pulaski Wolves on the local girls basketball scene, a quick look at the Pulaski and Dublin Middle School teams proves that hard work and effort pay off. The Orioles finished the season with a record of 10 wins and three losses. The Dukes completed their second straight undefeated season and have a 26 game winning streak.

The Wolves are coached by Scott Ratcliff, Shaun Lawson and Rick Secrist.

