William Thomas ‘Tom’ Lineberry

Come to me, all you who are weak and weary and I will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)

Surrounded by his family, William Thomas “Tom” Lineberry, 59, of Draper, Va., claimed this promise and went to his eternal home Dec. 11, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Margaret “Margie” Morgan Lineberry, and infant daughter, Jennifer Morgan Lineberry. His parents, William H. “Bill” and Hope H. Lineberry also preceded him in death.

Blessed to call him husband and father is his wife, Sharon C. Lineberry, Draper, Va.; a son, Zane (Ashley) Lineberry of Kennewick, Wash., and a daughter, Erin (Brent) Osborne of Madison, Ala. He has two precious grandchildren, Ryleigh Elizabeth Lineberry and newborn, Clayton Thomas Lineberry, of Kennewick, Wash. His loving sister, Melissa “Mel” Lineberry of Dublin, Va., survives him, plus his cousins Bobby, John and Kathy of Tazewell County, Va., with whom he always enjoyed reminiscing.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing, and has many friends with whom he enjoyed spending time. He worked with a wonderful group of colleagues and friends at Kollmorgen in Radford before retiring, who looked after him and cared for him.

He was fortunate to have special friends that called on him frequently and encouraged him.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Dublin United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, with the Rev. Don Hanshew officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until service time Wednesday at the church.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Dublin United Methodist Church.

The family extends deepest gratitude to the staff at Carilion Home Health NRV and NRVMC CCU and Medical Care Unit for their expert care and compassion at this difficult time.

Tom loved spending time with family and friends. In memory of Tom, spend some special time with someone you love, share a special story or two, and tell them how much they mean to you.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the Lineberry family.

December 12, 2017.

