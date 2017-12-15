Weissburg appointed president of Mack Trucks

Martin Weissburg, currently president of Volvo Construction Equipment, will become president of Mack Trucks effective June 1, 2018. In this capacity, he will continue to be a member of the executive board for the Volvo Group.

Weissburg was born in 1962, and has served as president of Volvo Construction Equipment since 2014. He joined the Volvo Group in 2005 as president of Volvo Financial Services Americas, and in 2010 became global president of Volvo Financial Services. He will be headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Weissburg will succeed Dennis Slagle, who has led the company since 2008. Effective June 1, Slagle will remain with the Volvo Group as a special projects leader reporting to Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO.

“Thanks to Denny Slagle’s leadership, the Volvo Group’s North American truck business has substantially improved its profitability and competitiveness, and is strongly positioned for the future,” Lundstedt said. “In Marty Weissburg, Mack Trucks will have another proven leader who is passionate about realizing the full potential of this great truck brand.”

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2017.

Comments

comments