Walter Franklin Richmond

Walter Franklin Richmond, age 76, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

He was the son of the late Walter Thomas and Mamie Elizabeth Linville Richmond, and a United States Army veteran. Walter was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Ann Richmond, and sister, Faye Shinault.

He is survived by his daughter, Alice Ramona “Mona” Farmer of Pulaski, Va.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beulah and Leonard Hale of Pulaski, Va., and Jo Ann and James Potts of Cana, Va.; grandchildren, Darvin Franklin Richmond, Eliza Pauline Goad, Dav-ea Richmond and Thomas Richmond; great-grandchildren, Emily Goad and Jasper Lovern, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. The family receives friends Wednesday, 10 a.m. until service time. A graveside service is being held Wednesday following the funeral at 1 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2017.

