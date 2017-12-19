Volvo expands holdings

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Volvo Trucks North America is expanding operations in Dublin, purchasing a 49-acre parcel of land bordering current facilities. The company is also leasing another 221 acres known locally as the Hardie Farm.

The 49-acre parcel will be used to expand the company’s Customer Experience Track, located behind the Customer Experience Center, which opened in July. The Customer Center overlooks the track, enabling customers to watch trucks performing under a variety of conditions they could encounter in day-to-day operations.

The customer center also includes a theatre-in-the-round that can seat 290 people or provide a 360-degree view of any Volvo product showcased on its 82-foot turntable floor.

Volvo built the center with plans to showcase the company’s complete line of products – including the VNL and VNR series of trucks – to customers throughout North America.

“This will allow Volvo Trucks to provide an even more immersive experience for current and prospective customers visiting the recently completed Volvo Trucks Customer Center,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said Tuesday.

Volvo’s New River Valley (NRV) plant, which employs approximately 2,600, is leasing, with an option to buy, the Hardie Farm property adjacent to the Dublin plant.

Pulaski County’s Board of Supervisors and Industrial Development Authority conveyed the 49-acres to Volvo Tuesday. Sweet said the parcel is being purchased with grant funds awarded by Pulaski County.

In September 2015, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approved a local matching grant, totaling $500,000, through the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund allowing Volvo to complete several plant upgrades and new construction.

The funds “ere allocated toward the completion of NRV’s $38.1 million investment, which included numerous plant upgrades and the construction of the new 36,000-square-foot Customer Center,” Sweet explained.

“Working with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, the Industrial Development Authority and the county staff, these efforts led to the acquisition of the 49 acres and the securing of an additional 221 acres through a lease-option agreement,” said Franky Marchand, vice president and general manager of Volvo Trucks’ NRV plant.

“Volvo’s land acquisition and the option agreement on the more than 220 acres contiguous to their current operations, has the potential to be one of the most transformative investments the county has recently embarked on,” Sweet noted.

Sweet said opening Volvo’s new Customer Center, combined with the launch of its new Volvo VNR and VNL models, has led to a steady increase in visitor traffic.

“The increased plant production has led to increased use of the track, which is where pre-delivery inspections are completed,” Sweet said this week.

Although there are rumors Volvo might build on the 220-acre site, Sweet said, “We don’t typically comment on rumors, but I can tell you that these acquisitions were made by Volvo-NRV and for New River Valley’s future.”

