Virginia State Parks hosts First Day hikes

Virginia State Parks will offer free parking on Jan. 1, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy special hikes or self-guided hikes on more than 500 miles of trails across 37 state parks.

For added fun, Virginia State Parks will hold the First Day Hikes Photo Contest (vspfdh2018.hscampaigns.com/) and the New Year Challenge (www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/other/1st-day-hikes]). Each contest has a $500 gift certificate as the top prize, as well as other prizes.

Some of the more unique hikes include Grayson Highlands State Park, with the possibility of seeing wild ponies. Guaranteed to be colder than other parks, hikers flock to the park for the challenge, the view of snow-topped mountains and the ponies.

