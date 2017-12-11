Victims of Route 11 crash identified

Police say a Pulaski man and Dublin woman died and three other motorists received minor or no injuries Thursday when three vehicles collided on Route 11, north of Dublin.

Aaron Scott Patterson, 25, was northbound in a 1996 Ford Taurus when he crossed into the southbound lanes between Simpson and Wright avenues, striking a 2014 Nissan head-on, says Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Daniel Johnson. Patterson and the driver of the Nissan, 69-year-old Patty Hazel Quesenberry, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is continuing to determine what caused the 2:30 p.m. wreck. Claytor Lake Regional Crash Team is helping to reconstruct the collision in an effort to determine why the Ford crossed into oncoming traffic. Johnson says he doesn’t foresee any charges being filed.

Once the Ford and Nissan collided, Johnson said, a 1999 Chevrolet van was unable to avoid the wreck and struck one of the other vehicles. Two people in the van weren’t injured, but a second person in the Nissan received minor injuries.

