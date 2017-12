Under the weather

Melinda Williams/SWT

If you’ve been in Pulaski and haven’t heard the courthouse bell ringing on the hour and half-hour lately, it’s not because you’ve just been keeping warm indoors. Pulaski County officials report the bell mechanism is a little under the weather right now. Never fear, though, a maintenance call has been requested. So, the bell should be ringing throughout the land again soon.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2017.

Comments

comments