Unbuckled motorists killed in separate crashes

Two men are dead following separate single-vehicle crashes in Southwest Virginia this week.

According to Virginia State Police, the men, who were not wearing seatbelts, died when they were ejected or partially ejected from vehicles that overturned in Carroll and Tazewell counties.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Lloyd E. Williams Jr., 61, of Bluefield, Virginia, is the most recent traffic crash victim. Williams was traveling on Route 696 in Tazewell County when his 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

