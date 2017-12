Two-year sentence given in wounding

A former Pulaski man will serve two years in prison for a 2016 attack on the friend and caregiver of his homebound father.

Michael David McCroskey, 52, of Pembroke, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday to the June 23, 2016 malicious wounding of 64-year-old Richard Smith. The plea was part of an agreement that calls for McCroskey to serve two years of a 10-year sentence.

