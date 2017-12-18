Two NRCC students named to 2018 All-Virginia Academic team

The Phi Theta Kappa 2018 All-Virginia Academic team includes two New River Community College students. This spring, Virginia’s Community Colleges will recognize them when other team members from across the state gather in Richmond for an awards luncheon. From that group of about 70 students, 10 will be eligible for national awards.

William McClellan of Blacksburg and Brooke Quesenberry of Snowville are New River’s representatives to the team.

McClellan, 21, is in his third semester at NRCC studying for an AA&S degree in science.

December 18, 2017.

