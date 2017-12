Two killed in crash

Melinda Williams/SWT

Fire, rescue and police vehicles blocked off the scene of a three-vehicle crash that claimed two lives Thursday afternoon. The approximately 2:45 p.m. wreck was north of Simpson Avenue on Route 11 and apparently involved a head-on collision. The investigation was still ongoing, so identities of the victims and details of the crash were unavailable as of press time Thursday evening.

Written by: Editor on December 8, 2017.

