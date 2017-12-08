Two boards iron out middle school plans

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A month after Pulaski County voters said “yes” to financing a new county middle school, the board of supervisors and school board met, again – this time to begin ironing out details in facility construction and site development.

Ben Motley, lead architect on the middle school project, told the boards Wednesday evening that the goal was to begin construction in October and have the school open by fall 2020.

Motley, with Roanoke-based RRMM Architects, was accompanied by Trevor Kimzey, an engineer with GNI in Christiansburg. Kimzey revealed that a new traffic study would begin next week on the highway beside the school site. The school board has agreed to buy 55 acres of farm land belonging to David Hagan, near the Thornspring and Route 11 intersection.

